Goudeau was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to serve as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Goudeau has made nine relief appearances for the Rockies this year and has posted a 7.07 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 14 innings. The right-hander should be available out of the bullpen during Saturday's matinee but will likely be an option to start in the nightcap if he isn't used during the first game, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.