Goudeau was sent back down to Triple-A Albuquerque following Saturday's doubleheader, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Goudeau will return to Albuquerque after he picked up the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader after he pitched 2.2 innings, giving up one run on one hit and a walk. The 29-year-old also added two strikeouts in the appearance. He now owns a 7.07 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in the big-leagues this year. He'll remain an option for the Rockies to call up in the future.