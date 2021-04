The Rockies claimed Goudeau off waivers from the Dodgers on Sunday and optioned him to their alternate site.

Goudeau has now been claimed off waivers five times in the five months since Colorado initially designated him for assignment in November. If the 28-year-old makes his way back on the 26-man active roster at any point this season, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.