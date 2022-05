Goudeau was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after Wednesday's win over the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Goudeau has a 7.07 ERA and has given up at least one run in each of his past six appearances, leading to the demotion. Kris Bryant (back) is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Mets to fill out the Rockies' 26-man roster.