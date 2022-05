Goudeau was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday but is serving as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Although Goudeau has technically been sent down, he'll be available out of the bullpen during Saturday's twin bill. However, the right-hander has posted a 6.62 ERA in 17.2 innings over 11 relief appearances this year and will likely head to Albuquerque following the doubleheader.