Gomber allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in Thursday's spring win over the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gomber gave up four home runs over the first five innings Thursday but still maintained his control and didn't issue any walks. The southpaw had three scoreless outings to begin spring training but has now given up seven runs in 9.2 innings across his past two starts. However, Gomber will still begin the regular season in the starting rotation during his first year with the Rockies.