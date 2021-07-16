Gomber (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gomber threw a two-inning simulated game prior to the All-Star break and is expected to toss 60 pitches across four innings in his rehab start Friday. The southpaw has been sidelined since June 19 due to forearm tightness, but he's been able to build up recently and could be nearing a return to the major-league roster.

