Gomber (0-2) took the loss against Washington on Saturday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five batters.

Gomber got through two scoreless frames before Stone Garrett tagged him for a three-run home run in the third. After a 1-2-3 fourth inning, Gomber found himself in trouble again in the fifth, as three straight hits led to two more runs. He was pulled after Joey Meneses tagged him for a two-out double. Gomber notched a quality start against San Diego in his first outing, but he's lost both of his first two appearances while posting a 6.75 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 10.2 frames.