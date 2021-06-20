Manager Bud Black said the forearm tightness that forced Gomber to leave his Saturday start against the Brewers showed up more in the thick of the muscle as opposed to closer to the joint, which the club considers a good sign as of now, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The Rockies will continue to evaluate the left-hander, but it sounds like the team is optimistic that he's avoided the worst-case scenario based on Black's initial update. Gomber can be considered questionable to make his start in Milwaukee next weekend, with further updates likely to come on the 27-year-old in the coming days.