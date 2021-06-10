Gomber (5-5) allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Marlins.

Gomber's lone run allowed came in the fifth inning, when he surrendered a pair of singles. He was strong otherwise, primarily based on his ability to keep the ball on the ground. Gomber has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last six starts, and he has worked at least five innings all but one of those outings. For the season, he now has a 3.95 ERA with a 71:23 K:BB across 68.1 frames.