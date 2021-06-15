Gomber (6-5) yielded three hits over eight shutout innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Padres.

Gomber rolled through San Diego's lineup with ease Monday, allowing just two singles and a double while only one Padre reached scoring position. It was his seventh consecutive start giving up two or fewer runs and he's earned the win in four of his last five. The 6-foot-5 southpaw lowered his season ERA to 3.54 alongside a 75:23 K:BB. Gomber is projected to face Milwaukee at home this weekend where he'll look for a fourth straight win.