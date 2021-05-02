Gomber (2-3) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings, earning the win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Gomber bounced back posting a quality start after a brutal appearance last Monday. He allowed a solo home run to Andrew Young in the sixth inning Saturday. The 27-year-old has a 5.90 ERA through 29 innings. However, if you take away his previous outing, his ERA is only 3.32 in 27.1 innings. His next start is scheduled for Friday in St. Louis.