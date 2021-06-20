Gomber left Saturday's start against the Brewers after just two innings for an undisclosed reason, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He allowed two runs on four hits before departing.

No details have been revealed regarding why Gomber left early at this point, though Colorado will likely provide an update by the end of the night Saturday. Gomber entered Saturday with a solid 3.54 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, so the Rockies will certainly be crossing their fingers that any possible injury is minor.