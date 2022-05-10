Gomber (2-3) suffered the loss against San Francisco on Monday, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three.

Gomber entered the contest having registered three straight quality starts, but he didn't pitch well enough or go deep enough to extend that streak Monday. The southpaw gave up three runs across his first three innings and was lifted with one out in the sixth after allowing a pair of batters to reach base. Gomber has alternated losses and wins over his past five starts to post a 2-3 overall record on the campaign. He'll look to even his ledger in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against Kansas City on Sunday.