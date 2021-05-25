Gomber (3-4) picked up the win Monday, allowing two runs on four hits over eight innings in a 3-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The southpaw did serve up two solo shots, but otherwise Gomber took care of an undermanned Mets lineup, tossing 70 of 103 pitches for strikes. He's delivered two straight quality starts and six on the season, and he'll carry a 4.56 ERA and 55:22 K:BB through 53.1 innings into his next outing.