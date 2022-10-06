Gomber allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters over three innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Gomber had been coming out of the bullpen since late July, but he was given the opportunity to start the Rockies' season finale. The right-hander allowed just one run in three frames but wasn't stretched out, so he departed after 46 pitches. Gomber's second season in Colorado was his worst so far in the majors, as he finished with a 5.56 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 95:34 K:BB over 124.2 innings.