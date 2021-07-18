Gomber (forearm) said Saturday that he feels ready to rejoin the Rockies' rotation even if he's not fully stretched out during his first start back, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Gomber tossed 62 pitches while allowing three runs on five hits across four innings during his rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Gomber will likely be limited to 70-85 pitches in his next outing, whether that comes with the big club or in another rehab outing. The southpaw said he feels "ready to pitch (in the majors) again," but the Rockies have not yet determined where he'll make his next outing. Gomber was pitching very well prior to landing on the IL with forearm tightness June 20, posting a 1.62 ERA and 42:3 K:BB across his past eight starts. If the club does indeed activate him for his next start, he would likely take the ball at some point next weekend against the Dodgers.