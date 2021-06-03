Gomber (4-5) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Rangers scoreless across six innings. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six.

It was a gem of an outing for Gomber, who blanked his opponent for just the second time this year and did not issue any free passes for the third time. The left-hander seems to be figuring things out at hitter-happy Coors Field. He's also found success in his recent outings, scattering five runs over his last five starts, lowering his ERA to 4.12 and WHIP to 1.14. Gomber's next projected start lines up for a favorable road matchup Wednesday at Miami.