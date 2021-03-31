Gomber allowed two hits and no walks while striking out four over three scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring win over the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gomber had allowed seven runs across his past two spring starts, but he ended on a high note during Tuesday's Cactus League finale. The southpaw lines up to make his regular season debut with the Rockies as the starter against the Dodgers on Sunday. Gomber posted a 3.20 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 19.2 innings across six starts this spring.