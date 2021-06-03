Gomber is now scheduled to make his next start Thursday at home against the Rangers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Earlier in the week, Jon Gray was listed as the Rockies' probable starter for Thursday's series finale, but manager Bud Black ultimately elected to push the right-hander back a day in the pitching schedule. He'll now take the hill Friday against the Athletics at Coors Field, allowing Gomber to get the nod Thursday. Both Gomber and Gray made starts in the May 29 doubleheader with the Pirates, so the late switch in the pitching schedule won't affect the other members of the rotation.