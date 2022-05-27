Gomber won't start as scheduled Friday against the Nationals since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The game will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, and Gomber should start one of those contests. Chad Kuhl, who is Saturday's regularly-scheduled starter, should start the other game.
