Gomber agreed Wednesday with the Rockies on a one-year, $1.65 million deal to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Gomber split time between the rotation and the bullpen in 2022, logging a 5.56 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 95:34 K:BB in 124.2 innings. With Colorado making no major additions to its pitching staff so far this offseason, Gomber will likely get another chance this spring to audition for a rotation spot, but he'll presumably have a short leash even if he breaks camp with a starting role.