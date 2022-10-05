Gomber is listed as the Rockies' starting pitcher in Wednesday's season finale against the Dodgers.

Gomber opened the season as a member of Colorado's rotation, but he was moved to the bullpen following the All-Star break and has thus far been serving as a reliever during the second half. He'll get the chance to finish the season as a starter while the Rockies are short on available arms, but Gomber likely won't be counted on to provide much length. He hasn't recorded more than 10 outs in any of his relief outings over the past month.