Gomber did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out two.

It was another tough outing for Gomber, who's given up two home runs in each of his last three starts -- Lars Nootbaar led off the fourth inning with a long ball Wednesday before Alec Burleson added a two-run shot in the fifth. Gomber remains without a win in 11 starts this season -- he's 0-6 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB across 54.2 innings. The lefty will look to turn things around in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Dodgers.