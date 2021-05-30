Gomber (3-5) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Pirates after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk while fanning five across four innings.
Gomber gave up two homers -- to Adam Frazier in the first and Ka'ai Tom in the fourth -- and didn't have enough run support to avoid the loss. Gomber has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four appearances, though, and he owns a 4.55 ERA on the season. His next scheduled start will come next week at home against the Athletics.
