Gomber (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings as he was charged with the loss in Saturday's spring game against the Cubs.

Gomber had tossed seven scoreless innings across his first three spring starts, but he gave up a leadoff double in the first inning before a pair of groundouts put the Cubs on the board. The southpaw then left a runner on third when leaving the game in the fifth inning, and a home run with one out in the frame put Gomber in line for the loss. Gomber should begin the 2021 campaign in the starting rotation since he's posted a 1.59 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings during his first four starts this spring.