Gomber (2-2) earned the win over Washington on Wednesday, completing 6.2 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six.

Gomber was fairly efficient during his outing, throwing 94 pitches (62 of which were strikes) over 6.2 frames. He racked up an impressive 19 swinging strikes and struck out exactly six batters for the second straight game. After a rough start to the campaign, the left-hander has turned things around with three straight quality starts, during which he has posted a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB across 18.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling when he faces the Giants in San Francisco early next week.