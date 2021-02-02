Gomber is indeed part of the trade that will send Nolan Arenado from the Rockies to the Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It was rumored Saturday that Gomber was included in the trade package, and industry sources confirmed this news Monday evening. The lefty will head to Colorado, where he figures to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.
