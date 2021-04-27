Gomber (1-3) allowed nine runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over just 1.2 innings in a loss to the Giants on Monday.

Gomber surrendered just one hit over 6.1 innings against the Giants on April 9 but wasn't able to replicate that same success Monday. The 27-year-old was only able to record five outs as he was rocked for seven hits while only managing to throw 34 of his 64 pitches for strikes. The left-hander gave up four runs in the opening frame and was charged with five more in the second after Jhoulys Chacin allowed all three inherited runners to score when he replaced Gomber with the bases loaded. He currently leads all qualified pitchers with 19 walks over 23 total innings and also now owns the second-worst ERA in baseball at 6.65. He'll look for a rebound performance Saturday against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.