Gomber tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gomber is competing for a back-end rotation spot with the Rockies after he was dealt to the team at the beginning of February. The southpaw made a good impression while starting the Cactus League opener. He threw 19 of his 25 pitches for strikes and worked around an error in the first inning against Arizona. Manager Bud Black was pleased with his aggressive pitching during his debut with the team. Gomber made 14 appearances (four starts) for the Cardinals last year and posted a 1.86 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 29 innings.