Gomber allowed three hits on four hits and three walks while striking out three in six innings in Sunday's loss to the Royals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gomber gave up five runs in 5.1 innings during his last start, but he was slightly more successful against Kansas City on Sunday. The southpaw posted his fourth quality start in his last five outings but was in line for his fourth loss of the season when he exited the matchup. However, he was able to settle for the no-decision since the Rockies put up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gomber has been inconsistent early in 2022, and he has a 4.38 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 39 innings over his first seven starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mets on Saturday.