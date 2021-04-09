Gomber (0-2) allowed two runs on a hit and four walks over 6.1 innings in a loss to the Giants on Friday. He struck out five.

Gomber still had some difficulty with control, but Friday's outing was a noticeable improvement from his first start. The southpaw hasn't been punished too much for his high walk rate -- he has a 2.89 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with seven strikeouts and 11 free passes across 9.1 innings this year. He's still in search of his first win with the Rockies, and he's expected to make his next start Thursday versus the Dodgers.