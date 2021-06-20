The Rockies placed Gomber (forearm) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Colorado is still classifying the injury that forced Gomber out of Saturday's game against the Brewers as right forearm tightness, but it's possible he'll be sent in for an MRI as the Rockies look to assess whether he's dealing with a strain. In any case, Gomber will be on the shelf for at least the new week and a half. The timing of the injury is unfortunate for Gomber, who had emerged as the Rockies' most reliable starter over the past five weeks. Before he exited Saturday's outing after two innings, Gomber posted a 1.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 over his preceding seven starts.
More News
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Club optimistic following exit•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Dealing with forearm tightness•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Exits start early•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Earns third straight win•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Earns fifth win•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Fires six shutout frames•