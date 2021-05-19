Gomber hurled six innings against San Diego on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

The left-hander registered his second straight strong start and has allowed only one earned run over his past 11.1 innings. The lone run scored against Gomber on Tuesday came on a groundout in the second inning. He tied his season high with seven punchouts, induced 15 swinging strikes and lowered his ERA to 4.96 on the campaign. Gomber's next start is tentatively scheduled for Monday in New York against the Mets.