Gomber pitched five innings against Arizona on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Gomber was hounded by Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly, who tagged the hurler for three RBI on a homer and a single. Gomber otherwise did fine, though he needed 99 pitches to make it through five frames. The southpaw has yielded seven runs across 10.2 innings in his past two starts -- both against Arizona -- following a two-game run in the bullpen. That may be good enough to keep him in the Colorado rotation, but it isn't going to increase his roster percentage in most fantasy formats.