Gomber (1-1) earned the win over Detroit in Game 2 of a twin bill Saturday, allowing four hits and striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

The performance was quite a turnaround from Gomber's first two starts, during which he allowed seven earned runs over nine combined innings. The southpaw dominated the Tigers for six frames Saturday, recording 13 swinging strikes, fanning eight and surrendering no extra-base hits. Gomber will look to carry over the momentum from this outing to his next start, which is tentatively slated to take place in Philadelphia on Thursday.