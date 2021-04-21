Gomber (1-2) allowed two runs on two hits and a pair of walks with six strikeouts in six innings, earning the win Wednesday versus the Astros.
The only damage on Gomber's line came from a Yuli Gurriel two-run homer in the second inning. Gomber showed improved control, only allowing two walks for the second consecutive start. He has a 3.38 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 21.1 innings this season, but his K:BB is 20:15 through four starts. The southpaw has worked at least six innings in each of his last three outings, and he's scheduled to take the mound Monday in San Francisco.
