Gomber (8-6) allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three across one inning, taking the loss to the Padres on Sunday.

Gomber was pulled after a disastrous 40-pitch first inning Sunday, which marked his shortest start of the season. All three outs were punchouts, but he allowed six batters to reach safely accounting for four runs. It was a very different start from the last time he faced San Diego, shutting them out over eight innings. The 27-year-old has a 4.04 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over 91.1 innings this season.