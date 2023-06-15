Gomber (4-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Rockies were downed 6-3 by the Red Sox, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw was nursing a 2-1 lead heading into the seventh inning, but back-to-back singles chased Gomber from the game and he had to watch the bullpen melt down behind him, leading to a five-run frame for Boston. The quality start was his first in over a month and fifth of the season, but he's also had six outings in which he coughed up five runs or more. Unsurprisingly, most of the disasters have come at home -- he sports a 4.60 ERA on the road, but a 9.40 mark at Coors Field. Gomber's next start will likely come early next week in Cincinnati.