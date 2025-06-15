The Rockies reinstated Gomber (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in Atlanta.

Gomber will be making his 2025 debut for the Rockies after he missed extensive action in spring training due to a left shoulder injury and then experienced a setback coming out of a March 28 rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque. He was cleared to resume his minor-league rehab assignment June 4, and after covering four innings in starts with Double-A Hartford and Albuquerque, Gomber is ready to slot back into the Colorado rotation. The southpaw tossed 69 pitches during his most recent appearance Tuesday and could be capped at around 80 or 90 pitches Sunday.