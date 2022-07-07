Gomber is listed as the Rockies' starting pitcher for Thursday's game in Arizona.
After a brief stint in the bullpen, Gomber re-entered the rotation last weekend as a replacement for Ryan Feltner, who was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Gomber, who surrendered four earned runs on six hits and no walks across 5.2 innings in a winning effort against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field his last time out, should be in good shape to stay in the rotation at least through the All-Star break after Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) was recently moved to the injured list.