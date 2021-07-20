Gomber (forearm) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The lefty said he felt ready to be activated after tossing 62 pitches during a rehab outing with Triple-A Albuquerque last Friday. He will indeed make his first start Wednesday since suffering the forearm injury June 19, and in somewhat of a surprising update, he won't be on a strict pitch count. Gomber had been enjoying a spectacular stretch prior to landing on the IL, posting a 1.62 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 42:3 K:BB in his previous eight starts.