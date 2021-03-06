Gomber allowed one hit and no walks while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Friday's spring loss to the Brewers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gomber mainly threw fastballs during Sunday's Cactus League opener, but he focused more on his off-speed pitches against Milwaukee on Friday. Even though he changed his approach Friday, the southpaw had similar success and only allowed one baserunner via a one-out single in the first inning. Gomber said that he wants to combine his fastball and off-speed command in future spring outings while building up his arm strength and pitch count. Gomber has limited major-league experience, but he's impressed so far during spring training while competing for a back-end rotation spot with his new club.