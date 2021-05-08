Gomber (2-4) allowed five earned runs on six hits while striking out seven across five innings, taking the loss to the Cardinals on Friday.

Gomber's inconsistencies continued Friday, surrendering a pair of home runs to Harrison Bader and the opposing pitcher Jack Flaherty. Despite the loss, Gomber didn't walk anyone for the first time in seven starts this season. The 27-year-old has a 6.35 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 innings. He will look to get back on track in his next start against the Padres on Wednesday.