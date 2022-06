Gomber has lost his spot in the Rockies' starting rotation and will be available out of the bullpen beginning with Sunday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander had a decent 4.11 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through his first eight starts of the campaign, but he surrendered 24 runs across his past four outings to lose his rotation spot. Ryan Feltner will remain in the rotation going forward with Gomber moving to a relief role.