Gomber (2-5) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals. coughing up eight runs on seven hits and three walks over 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

The southpaw just didn't have it Saturday, needing 59 pitches (33 strikes) to record only four outs, but Gomber at least didn't give up much hard contact as just one of the seven hits off him went for extra bases. Despite posting quality starts in five of his prior six outings, this poor showing leaves him with a 5.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB through 47.1 innings on the season.