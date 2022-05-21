Gomber will start Sunday's game against the Mets, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Gomber was initially listed as the starter for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, but he'll get an extra day of rest prior to starting in Sunday's series finale. The Rockies haven't yet announced a starter for Saturday's nightcap but will likely rely heavily on their bullpen.
