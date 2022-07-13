Gomber (5-7) allowed one run on six hits, a walk and a hit batter with three strikeouts over six innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Padres.

Gomber was able to limit the damage to a Ha-Seong Kim RBI double in the second inning. The Rockies went ahead on a three-run home run by Charlie Blackmon in the sixth, allowing Gomber to grab his second win in his last three starts since returning to the rotation. This was up there with the best of the southpaw's outings this season, but he still owns a 6.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 62:24 K:BB across 84 innings in 17 games (15 starts) overall. It's unclear if Gomber will get another turn in the rotation prior to the All-Star break -- Antonio Senzatela (shoulder) could return for Sunday's game against the Pirates.