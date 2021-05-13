Gomber didn't factor into the decision in a 3-2 extra-inning win over the Padres during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, giving up one unearned run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

The lefty put together perhaps his best start of the season, throwing 55 of 83 pitches for strikes and exiting the game in line for a win. Despite Wednesday's impressive showing, Gomber will take a 5.49 ERA and 40:21 K:BB through 39 innings into his next outing.