Gomber allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Justin Turner smacked a three-run homer off Gomber, but the lefty was strong otherwise and was even briefly in line to beat the defending World Series champs before Yency Almonte coughed up the lead. Gomber, acquired in the Nolan Arenado trade, issued seven free passes over three innings in his Rockies debut at Coors Field. In two road starts since, Gomber has pitched 12.1 innings with only seven hits allowed, six walks and 12 strikeouts. Unfortunately, he's home again next week, but then Gomber projects for a couple more road starts the week of April 26.